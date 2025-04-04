CBSE to hold CUET orientation prog for principals, counsellors

In a bid to help the educators have a comprehensive understanding of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organizing a CUET orientation programme for principals and counselors of the schools affiliated with the Board.

Introduced by the University Grants Commission, CUET is a centralised exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Central, State, and Participating Universities and Institutions. The CUET UG exam is tentatively scheduled from May 8 to June 1 with the details of the centers and admit cards slated to be released later.

Dubbing CUET a crucial component of university admissions, the Board issued a circular stating that it is essential to equip school principals and counselors with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively guide students.

This orientation session aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of CUET, its structure, and its implications for undergraduate admissions, so that the students can be guided more effectively by the educators. The orientation scheduled to be held on April 17 has a limited participation for 350 attendees subjected to first-come, first-served basis.

Detailing the objectives of the session, the board stated that it would familiarize principals and counselors with CUET eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and university admission guidelines to better support students. It would also help them provide guidance to their students in subject selection based on career aspirations.

Apart from discussing effective preparation strategies, including study plans and resource recommendations, the session would also help the attendees in enhancing the communication skills to help students manage exam-related stress.