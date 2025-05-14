Hospital ransacked by patient party bill payments

A group of violent relatives of a 76-year-old patient allegedly ransacked a premier private hospital along the EM Bypass on Monday night after the hospital authorities asked the former to pay outstanding bills for his treatment.

According to the hospital sources, the patient was admitted to the hospital on 3 May showing symptoms of kidney problems and since then he was undergoing treatment there.

Sources claimed that the treatment charge for him was around Rs 1.92 lakh. It was Rs 70,000 out of the total bills that were lying unpaid by the patient party.

The relatives of the patient threatened the hospital officials when the latter asked them to pay the amount.

Relatives along with their neighbours damaged hospital properties and allegedly beat up several employees of the hospital on Monday night.

Huge force from Jadavpur police station rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control during the midnight hours.