Biman Bose in hospital

Veteran CPM leader and Left Front chairman Biman Bose was admitted to a hospital in the city on Monday night showing symptoms of fever and cold.

According to CPM sources, the condition of the 84-year-old Marxist leader is stable and he has undergone several investigations at the hospital on Tuesday. Doctors have monitored his health condition throughout the day.

Mr Bose was not willing to get admitted to the hospital initially but with the intervention of senior leaders of the party like Md Salim and Suryakanta Mishra who is also a physician he agreed to go to the hospital, CPM sources said.

