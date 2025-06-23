Road to be renamed after late philanthropist

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to rename a stretch of road at EM Bypass after the industrialist and philanthropist Sunil Kanti Roy.

According to sources in the civic body, the KMC has decided to name the stretch of road from the connector of EM Bypass in front of Peerless Hospital and B K Roy Research Institute. The new name is to be given after the former managing director of Peerless group following a request from the company’s MD. The request is said to have been approved by the advisory committee for naming streets in Kolkata and by the members’-mayor-in-council meeting.

Notably, Sunil Kanti Roy was a Padma Shri recipient, who held important positions in a number of industry bodies like a board member in West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC). He also set up the B K Roy Foundation, which carries out many of the social activities of the Peerless group. After a long entrepreneurial career, the Padma Shri awardee died in 2022. The KMC is now considering renaming the stretch of road in his name to pay homage to the eminent philanthropist.

The KMC is also mulling plans to rename the CIT Park in ward number 22. According to official sources in the civic body, there was a long standing demand from the local residents following which a proposal to rename the park had come from the local councillor of the area, Mahesh Sharma and members of the local Brahmin community. In the backdrop of the proposal, the civic body’s Advisory Committee for naming streets in Kolkata gave a nod to rename the park in the central business hub as Parshuram Udyan. According to the MMiC for Parks and Square of the KMC, Debasish Kumar, the name change of the park was a symbol of the cultural values and traditions highlighting the deeper meaning behind the decision of the municipal corporation.