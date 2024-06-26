Hooghly rural police distributes AC helmets to traffic constables

At the initiative of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, special summer safety kits have been procured keeping in mind about the wellbeing of the traffic personnel on duty, who brave the sun everyday.

The Hooghly Rural Police District is most likely the first to distribute summer safety kits to traffic constables on duty.

Hooghly Rural Police district superintendent Kamanasish Sen said, “Today, summer kits were distributed among the traffic constables. The safety kits include special AC rechargeable helmets and other safety accessories to safeguard the constables from rain and provisions to safeguard from dehydration.

The SP added, “The AC helmets have a regulator to control the cooling temperature within the helmet as per requirement or according to the changing weather conditions. A fully-recharged helmet can work up to eight hours. The AC helmets are a boon to the traffic constables working under hot and humid conditions. The traffic constables are exposed to heat and rain, on duty. The AC helmets have the efficiency to protect the traffic constables from the harshness of nature. The helmets will surely boost up the working efficiency of traffic constables.”