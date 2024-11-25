Logo

# Bengal

Hooghly dealers agree to keep the price of potatoes stable

In view of the persistent rise in the price of potatoes in the retail markets of Kolkata and adjacent areas, state minister Beccharam Manna held a meeting with the potato wholesale market dealers of Hooghly.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | November 25, 2024 8:17 am

In view of the persistent rise in the price of potatoes in the retail markets of Kolkata and adjacent areas, state minister Beccharam Manna held a meeting with the potato wholesale market dealers of Hooghly. Most of the supply of potatoes to the different markets in Kolkata is from Hooghly district.

Mr Manna said that during the meeting the wholesale potato dealers have agreed to fix the price of wholesale potatoes at Rs 26 per kg ,so that the retail price of potatoes in the markets of Kolkata remains within Rs 28 per kg. However, with the inflow of the new yield potatoes the prices of potatoes will fall soon, Mr Manna said.

