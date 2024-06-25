Hooghly commuters hail reopening of ticket counter

Monday was a great day for the daily commuters of Singur to find the southern side railway ticket counter open.

The southern side ticket counter at Singur railway station used to be easily accessible to the daily commuters. After the pandemic, when train services returned to normalcy, the northern side ticket counter was only opened. Daily commuters had to climb up the railway overbridge or cross the tracks to reach the northern side railway ticket counter. Senior citizens, the ailing, suffered the most.

The All Bengal Citizens Forum took up the issue and approached the then DRM of Eastern Railways. They also communicated with the railway ministry headquarters. As A result, the southern side railway counter was opened but only for a week. The demand to reopen the southern side ticket counter was again taken up by All Bengal Citizens Forum. Senior official of Eastern Railway assured that steps are being taken to reopen the closed ticket counter at Singur.

Ashit Mukherjee, a retired person and other daily commuters have hailed the decision of the Eastern Railway to keep the southern side railway ticket counter open from morning till night. Henceforth, the commuters need not climb the railway overbridge and can purchase tickets easily.

The president of All Bengal Citizens Forum Sailen Parbat has also thanked the Eastern Railway for their positive step towards serving the train passengers.