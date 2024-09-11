Highway heist: One women arrested, firearms seized, houses sealed

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) special investigation team, comprising officers from various police stations, in connection with the Durgapur highway cash loot case have arrested wife of Prithviraj Oswal, Radhika Oswal and seized a 9mm mauser (pistol) from his house.

Police have also raided the house of Ajay Das in Hotath Colony in Rupnarayanpur and also sealed his house. Both the two palatial houses have been sealed and many SUVs and two wheelers have been seized from the houses.

Both Prithviraj Oswal and Ajay Kumar Das, two key persons in the racket have been absconding and presently hiding out of the state.

Advertisement

A group of cops are chasing them but they have now switched off their cell phones, sources said.

The house has been registered in the name of the wife of Prithviraj Oswal and she has been arrested and forwarded to Asansol Court today.

Rupnarayanpur Police have arrested her in a separate case now related to the illegal firearms possession. Sources said that cash and other documents have also been seized from the two houses.

While Oswal belonged to a lower middle class family and used to run a small hotel in Rupnarayanpur, Ajay Kumar Das used to sell land after plotting.

The seizure of huge residential buildings, costly SUVs have already created a stir in the area.

The hotel has also been sealed. ADPC sources said six people, including three cops have already been arrested in this case. An employee of a Delhi-based contractor has lodged an FIR at Durgapur police station alleging Rs1.1 crore loot by few men at gunpoint near Piyala Kali temple in Durgapur on NH-19.