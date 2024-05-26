High voting pc due to CM’s developmental schemes: Bratya Basu

The Trinamul Congress held a press conference in the evening which was addressed by two senior ministers Bratya Basu and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The leaders highlighted the attack on women voters at some places and how the BJP leaders tried to influence voting.

Minister Bratya Basu said, “Overall, people’s excitement to vote has been seen. In many PCs, we saw 80 per cent voting by 5 p.m. We saw how the BJP candidate of Jhargram and BJP goons abetted violence. In Purba Medinipur, where people are seeking justice, we saw how injustice is occurring. On the night of day-before-yesterday, goons entered homes of people and tried to settle places where they knew the TMC votebank existed. They entered homes and threatened voters. They killed people and vandalised cars apart from attacking the media. We have seen a fierce argument between a BJP candidate and security personnel. One phase of polling is left and we hope it will be peaceful.”

He added that like our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that the final pin in BJP’s coffin will be given during the final phase. Bengal will give this anti-women, anti-anti-Bengal BJP a befitting reply.

The way the PM used the Mujra word today for the Opposition…he not only ashamed his position but also insulted a community. This shows BJP’s culture that from bottom to top, it is a reflection (of what they stand for)

On BJP alleging that not common people but TMC protested against Abhijit Ganguly and Agnimitra Paul, Mr Basu said, “I think in some cases, these were voluntary protests by the people. We have been hearing that Medinipur is not AITC’s stronghold and we are losing, so how can we stage demonstrations? It must be because of the candidates’ behaviour that the ordinary people protested.”

Mr Basu added, I don’t know why they are complaining against the EC because the state EC is under central EC. This means they are expressing lack of confidence in central agencies. Does it mean the BJP leaders are getting a hint about elections that the voting pattern is reversing? Maybe, that effect is falling on the EC and central forces. I will say that despite the provocation of BJP leaders, central military forces have worked calmly and we hope that they will help in the peaceful polling of the seventh phase. The way BJP is complaining, I feel that their number of seats will be between 5-10 against their slogan of 30 seats.

On high voting in the sixth phase, Mr Basu added: “I think that due to CM Mamata Banerjee’s developmental schemes, the women have got encouraged and voting percentage is high. Also, due to the realisation that the INDI alliance is coming to power, there is more excitement among the people.”

Chandrima Bhattacharya, said the nari birodhi nature of the Opposition, especially the BJP, leaders has come to the fore in the sixth phase of polling. In 7 days, women were assaulted by the CRPF, who are here for protection. “Even today, a woman has alleged that the CRPF personnel molested her at her residence. We condemn the atrocities of the CRPF.