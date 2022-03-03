Hefty fine if parties fail to remove political graffiti: Hakim

Announcing the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) budget on Wednesday, mayor Firhad Hakim said that the civic body is drafting a new advertisement policy to check illegal outdoor advertisements. In an unprecedented move he also highlighted that all political parties have to remove their hoardings after completion of their programme, within three days, failing which a handsome amount will be charged by KMC which will then remove the campaign materials.

Mr Hakim said that Kolkata Municipal Corporation will now crackdown on illegal advertising, for which it is mulling to pass an amendment in the state assembly that will seek to make KMC the sole authority to seek permission for putting up hoardings or flexes.

“Ads are being installed at random places that include dilapidated buildings and wetlands. We have seen real estate hoardings mounted in wetlands, which is illegal. Also, the construction of structures to mount hoardings on top of old buildings poses a risk of structural damage and subsequent collapse of the building. If we find any illegal ads on top of buildings, we may now declare those buildings as commercial places. We are seeking to pass an amendment in Assembly to enforce strict laws on outdoor advertising.”

A new policy to this extent is being drafted under KMC (advertisement policy) regulations, 2021, seeking to curb visual pollution through illegal ad installations. He said, “Certain areas may be declared as ad-free zones like we have done in an area in Alipore. Also, we are introducing rules to emphasise LED ads instead of hoardings.”

However, in an unprecedented move, Mr Hakim announced that even political parties will need to remove all campaign hoardings in public places within three days after their programme ends. He warned that in case any party, including TMC, fails to comply with these rules, KMC will levy a certain amount of tax for removing it. It is to be noted that KMC, though taxes commercial outdoor advertisements, political hoardings remain outside the tax regime, sources said. If what the mayor said is implemented, it will be a first of its kind decision in KMC.

Concerning dilapidated buildings, Mr Hakim said another amendment will be placed in the state Assembly by the urban development and municipal affairs department that will enable us to take prompt action against owners of ‘dangerous buildings’, which include vacating the building using police. He said several building owners wait till the structure collapses. “This will not be tolerated. Also, if the owner decides to demolish it to pave the way for a new building, he has to allot space to the tenants.”

The mayor further said that the state’s heritage committee will be empowered to prevent structural changes in heritage properties. “We have observed that heritage properties are being changed structurally to pave way for shopping malls. This will be checked.”