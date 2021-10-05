Health Sciences varsity for research grants for students

With a view to encouraging more research-oriented activities, the West Bengal University of Health Sciences (WBUHS) is all set to introduce research grants for undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) students, and faculties, on the lines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to WBUHS Vice-chancellor Prof Suhrita Paul, they had stressed on medical research proposals. “The WBUHS is encouraging more research-oriented activities. Research is an important part of the development of medical science and the academy. We will introduce the research grants from the first year-among UG, PG students, and faculties like the ICMR,” Prof Paul said, addressing a felicitation programme at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) here today.

She has also visited Malda Medical College and Hospital, Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, and Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital and met the principal of the proposed medical college in Jalpaiguri during her recent

tour.

“One of the purposes of my visit is to bridge the gap among the university and the peripheral medical colleges. The priority of the university is the academy, our primary focus will be on studies of the students and enhancement of

knowledge of the faculties, ensuring regular academic activities. The timing of the examination and publishing of the results will be on a predetermined time frame. We will inform the colleges at the beginning of the year through an academic calendar,” Prof Paul added.

The VC felicitated three toppers in the NBMCH in doctor of medicine and doctor of surgery in the state-Dr Sautrik Roy (biochemistry), Dr Radhika Bhardwaj (obstetrics and gynaecology) and Dr Amitesh Bhawal (anatomy).

Prof Paul later interacted with the students.

The officer on special duty for public health in north Bengal, Dr Susanta Kumar Roy, Darjeeling district chief medical officer of health Dr Pralay Acharya, NBMCH principal Prof Indrajit Saha, Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallik, and dean of student affairs Dr Sandip Sengupta were among those present.

Medical oxygen plant inaugurated a 2000-litre-per-minute Pressure Swing Adsorption medical oxygen generator plant was inaugurated at the NBMCH today. A liquid oxygen plant is also coming up there.