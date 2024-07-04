Headmaster harassed for protesting

Drugs are allegedly sold near a school at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas, which is just a stone’s throw from the local panchayat office and a police post.

Allegations have surfaced that drugs were being sold on government land, right under the administration’s nose. When the local high school headmaster protested against this, he faced severe harassment from the accused. It is alleged that they forced him to consume a packet of cannabis. In response to this incident, students put up posters outside the school on Wednesday, leading to tension at Burul High School in Budge Budge-2 block, South 24-Parganas. Students and locals alleged that in Burul, within the Budge Budge-2 block, drugs were being sold on government school land. For some time, illegal activities were being carried out from there. Teachers and female students faced obscene moments. Seeing these disturbances increasing, the headmaster, Tusharkanti Mandal, protested.

Locals reported that Shankar Naskar and his family members were expanding their illegal business by occupying the land. They were attempting to set up another makeshift shop near the school. When Tushar brought this to the attention of the local administration and parents, he prevented the construction of the temporary shop. However, since then, Shankar and his family members have allegedly been regularly threatening both students and teachers. The school authorities formally notified the administration about these threats.

On Tuesday afternoon, during recess, the headmaster had stepped out of the school. It is alleged that Shankar and some of his family members attacked him with bamboo sticks, forcing a packet of cannabis into his mouth. Locals rushed to the scene and Shankar and his group fled when confronted.

The school authorities have lodged another complaint with the administration. Police had also visited the spot but the accused attempted to attack the headmaster again with bamboo sticks in front of the police while he was returning home after school. Tension prevailed on Wednesday. Teachers and students remain in fear. The students have demanded swift administrative action, threatening to block the road if their demands are not met.

The deputy head of the Burul gram panchayat stated, “The shop was established during the Left Front regime. We do not know under whose influence it was set up.”