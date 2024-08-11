He is criminal of highest order: CP Vineet Goyal

City commissioner of police Vineet Goyal addressed a press meet updating the developments in the police probe into the incident.

He said, “This is an unfortunate incident. Yesterday at 10.30 am, the Tala PS was informed that a lady was found lying in the seminar hall of the hospital. The homicide department rushed to the spot. The West Bengal FSL department was called to the spot. For the inquest, we had requested the services of the Judicial Magistrate. In the presence of the Judicial Magistrate, the parents (of the deceased) and the RG Kar MCH students, an inquest was done. After the inquest, the post-mortem examination was done and for the procedure, a board was formed with three doctors, out of which two were female members. The whole procedure was documented through videography. Students and family members were present as witnesses during the post-mortem proceedings”

The CP also informed that the PO, a SIT was formed along with the FSL team for investigation. The DC DD special is heading the SIT and additional CP (1) is personally supervising it. The 7-member team comprises Tala PS officers and DD officers as well. The investigation continued throughout the night and the evidence was analysed. The CCTV footage which was present in the vicinity of the PO was analysed as well. On the basis of the evidence, one person has been arrested. The evidence against him has been collected. The probe is still on. He will be produced in court today, he said.

“By analysing CCTV evidence, some proof from the PO and a thorough interrogation of doctors and other witnesses, we have concluded that there is strong evidence as far as the accused is concerned. For us, he is the criminal of the highest order. We will see to it that he gets the punishment of the highest order. We are collecting more evidence and examining more people. We will let you know once we get anything. We are interrogating him and trying to find the reason for him being present there at such a time. This is not the conclusion of the investigation and it is in the preliminary stage. We are examining more people. Not even 24 hours have passed since the investigation. We have cross-checked and it is confirmed that he was there. There were signs of sexual assault,” said the CP.

Additional commissioner of police Murli Dhar, also present at the meet said, “This is a sensitive case. As per Supreme Court guidelines, we cannot divulge each and every detail of the investigation before the media. As the CP has said, we have started the case under Section 103 (1) and 64, BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). This is a case of homicide as well as sexual assault.”