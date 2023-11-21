HC to police: Allow BJP hold rally at Victoria House

The Calcutta High Court today asked Kolkata Police to give necessary permission to the state BJP to organize a rally on 29 November near Victoria House. HC also asked police to give permission, including imposing certain necessary restrictions to organize the rally.

In a recent development, the BJP alleged police obstruction to their mega rally scheduled for 29 November, leading them to knock on the door of the high court. The BJP had extended an invitation to Union home minister Amit Shah for the November 29 rally, expecting his presence to enhance the event’s impact. The party leaders hope that the court’s intervention will pave the way for the rally to proceed as planned.

The BJP had filed a petition in the high court, accusing the police of denying permission for their 29 November gathering. The high court, headed by Justice Rajashekar Mantha, heard the case today and asked police to give a decision within Wednesday. During the hearing, Justice Mantha remarked, “This is an independent country; such restrictions should not be imposed.” However, BJP raised concerns about facing difficulties in obtaining police permission.

The high court proceedings saw a heated exchange, with the Bench directing the police to grant permission for the BJP’s gathering. Justice Mantha emphasized, “You are saying the application must be filed 2 to 3 weeks prior. Here, it is evident that the application was submitted two weeks ago. Yet, it has been rejected without valid reasons.

The cancellation process has not been transparent.” As part of its counter-strategy TMC’s Delhi rally for non payment of the central grant for MGNREGA scheme, the BJP has devised a new plan, culminating in a protest rally against the ‘affected’ beneficiary (allegedly by the state) in front of Victoria House in Esplanade on 29 November