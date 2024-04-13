HC notice to OC for not registering complaints against TMC candidate

The Calcutta High Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Mathurapur police station in South 24-Parganas on charges of not filing an FIR against the Trinamul Congress candidate Bapi Halder in Mathurapur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and his wife Sili Halder even after getting complaints of alleged corruption charges against the couple.

Anup Kumar Mistri, BJP’s rural body head of Krishnachandrapur gram panchayat moved the HC alleging diversion of huge funds for development in the village against the Halder couple.

The single Bench of Justice Joymalya Sengupta issued the show-cause notice on the basis of the complaints.

Justice Sengupta has sought clarifications from the OC as to why the latter didn’t file an FIR though the complaints are lying with the PS for more than one month. The OC will have to report to the court within 15 days and the next hearing on the matter will be held on 6 May.

Justice Sengupta made strong observations against the Mathurapur police for their inaction to make proper investigations soon after getting complaints lodged by Mr Mistri with the police station.

The petitioner has requested the HC for an inquiry either by the CBI or Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the irregularities in connection with diversion of funds allotted for development of roads and drainage system in the Krishnachandrapur gram panchayat area.

He alleged that South 24-Parganas district administration like district magistrate and superintendent of police didn’t take any action even though both of them were officially informed about the alleged corruption in Krishnachandrapur, where Mr Halder was panchayat pradhan. In 2018, the Krishnachandrapur panchayat was reserved for women candidates. As a result, Mrs Halder became the rural body head on the Trinamul ticket.

But in 2023, BJP won the Krishnachandrapur panchayat defeating Trinamul Congress and started investigations against the couple.

Mr Halder used to run the gram panchayat on behalf of his wife till 2023, Mr Mistri alleged.