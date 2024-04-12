HC asks to furnish details of college on monastery land

The Calcutta High Court has ordered round-the-clock police surveillance for supervision of safety and security of an 18th century monastery situated here within the town that in recent times faced demolition bid by its trust.

On 17 March, the same HC had restrained the trust body from its ongoing demolition work of the heritage monastery at the Mohanta Sthal here that was founded by Narahari Dev, a Nimbark Vaishnav in the 18th century.

The HC had instructed the DM, East Burdwan to table a report ensuring that the heritage status of the monastery is maintained properly. The DM, on 1 April had submitted the report accordingly.

Advertisement

The HC judge, Justice Amrita Sinha ordered, “The police picket that is currently keeping vigil over the heritage structure shall continue.” The Justice also has asked the state officials to submit another report furnishing details of the homeopathic college that’s functioning within the monastery premises. Justice Sinha inquired whether the college is governed by the state.

Narahari Dev, a Vaishnav saint had come to Burdwan in the early part of the 18th century from Khara region of Punjab. He pursued the Nimbarka branch, one of the four major Vaishnava philosophical schools. According to the West Bengal Heritage Commission, “His disciple Dayaram Goswami accumulated much wealth and constructed a temple of Gopal Jiu and the residence of the Mahanta – the abbot of the monastery in European style and was called Mahanta Sthal.

About seven months ago, a trust body that governs the property had engaged contractors to demolish the heritage structure on the plea that it had become dilapidated and difficult to maintain.