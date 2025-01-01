Handloom Expo mourns former PM’s death

As a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and condoling his death, the minister and officials inaugurated the state’s Handloom Expo without conventional extravagant shows in Burdwan town on Tuesday.

State’s second Handloom Expo was inaugurated by state animal resources minister Swapan Debnath. Last year’s expo had secured Rs 92 lakh business here. The expo will continue till 9 January. Debnath, who also holds the chairman’s post of Tantuja, the West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Cooperative said, “This year, the fair will generate further more revenue as we’ve taken several dynamic strategies to woo the expo revellers.”

