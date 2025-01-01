Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Handloom Expo mourns former PM’s death

As a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and condoling his death, the minister and officials inaugurated the state’s Handloom Expo without conventional extravagant shows in Burdwan town on Tuesday.

SNS | Kolkata | January 1, 2025 11:10 am

Handloom Expo mourns former PM’s death

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh (X:@DDIndia)

As a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and condoling his death, the minister and officials inaugurated the state’s Handloom Expo without conventional extravagant shows in Burdwan town on Tuesday.

State’s second Handloom Expo was inaugurated by state animal resources minister Swapan Debnath. Last year’s expo had secured Rs 92 lakh business here. The expo will continue till 9 January. Debnath, who also holds the chairman’s post of Tantuja, the West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Cooperative said, “This year, the fair will generate further more revenue as we’ve taken several dynamic strategies to woo the expo revellers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

A giant among men

In an age of political theatrics and grandstanding, Dr. Manmohan Singh was an anomaly. A leader of few words but profound actions, his life—now etched in the annals of Indian history—was defined by a quiet resolve that reshaped the destiny of a nation.

# India

TG wants Bharat Ratna for Dr Singh

Telangana Legislative Assembly today passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.