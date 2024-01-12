Guardians block road over teacher shortage

There are two teachers to hangle 168 students at a government-run free primary school in Memari here, which has posed a roadblock before the smooth academic activities. Perturbed with the situation, the guardians accompanied by their children today blocked the Burdwan-Kalna Road for 30 minutes.

The blockade was withdrawn after the police accompanied by the inspector of the primary schools assured to appoint at least one additional teacher for the primary kids. Kuchut Primary School in Memari offers classes from nursery to Class IV. The guardians alleged that the situation at the school has been prevailing for four years.

