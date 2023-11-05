Pressures on IB students

Teenagers are often blamed for not focusing on their studies, not working hard enough, not helping in household chores, lacking overall discipline in their dayto-day life and many other things. I will make an endeavour to summarise our views on this, being a teenager myself. I am a 12th-grade student with the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. IB is known for its challenging curriculum, which can be very taxing. Students can be under pressure to perform well in every subject, which can lead to stress and burnout.

It can become difficult to balance the demands of many IB classes with extracurricular activities. Students may find it difficult to manage their time and maintain the academics vs life balance. Many students in IB programmes aspire to study at prestigious universities abroad. This can create intense pressure to maintain high grades, excel in standardized tests, and participate in a wide range of extracurricular activities to stand out in the competitive admissions process of getting a seat in prime institutions.

Selecting a college/university is also part of the process, in the lives of high school students. IB students may feel pressure to connect with their peers academically and socially. Social media plays an important role in this. Perhaps people are constantly posting about hanging out with their friends, going to parties, shopping, etc.

Which can force students to think about how they can incorporate these aspects into their lives as well. Parents often have high expectations for their children’s academic performance. Some students feel a lot of pressure to meet these expectations, which can lead to stress and anxiety. The workload in an IB programme can be so intense that students do not get enough sleep, leading to fatigue, decreased concentration, and overall health problems. The pressure and stress associated with the programme can lead to anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses.

Workload and commitments can lead to isolation as students may have less time for social activities and maintaining friendships. IB students may not have much time for personal interests due to their demanding academic schedules. Students can set high expectations for themselves as they strive for perfection. If these expectations are not met, they may feel a sense of failure. This can create unhealthy competition among students, resulting in tensions and strained relationships.

The IB programme encourages independent learning, which can be challenging for some students who are used to more structured environments. It is important that parents, teachers, and school counsellors recognize these challenges and provide support and resources to help students. Encouraging appropriate work-life balance, open communication, and seeking help when needed can make a big difference in helping students manage the challenges they face. Teachers play a central role in shaping students’ educational experiences and have high expectations of their performance.

They can provide challenging coursework, set high academic standards, and provide feedback that motivates students to strive for excellence. While this can be motivating for some students, it can also lead to mixed feelings of anxiety, especially when students feel overwhelmed by workloads or are struggling to meet these expectations. Peer pressure is another factor. Students may feel obligated to keep up with their peers and maintain high grades. This creates a constant sense of comparison and a fear of falling behind. Students may feel that they have to put more time and effort into studying, sacrificing other aspects of their lives in the process.

Family expectations also play an important role in putting pressure on students. Parents generally have high aspirations for their children’s academic achievement, driven by a desire for their children to succeed and have exciting future opportunities. Although these expectations may come from a place of love and concern, but it can also contribute to stress levels in students who are afraid of disappointing their parents or not fulfilling their expectations. Ultimately, a balance is needed between challenging students to reach their full potential and ensuring their well-being. By fostering a supportive and understanding school environment, students can succeed academically while maintaining their mental health and overall well-being.

Parents have to give more time and attention and be supportive during these times and navigate teenagers through these rough waters. The most important thing here is that we need to speak about it with our family members or the teachers or both to seek any guidance, support required during this time and sail through it smoothly.

(The writer is a Grade 12 student at Pathways World School, Noida)