As contributions pour in from different quarters in a fight against the deadly COVID-19, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Chairman Relief Fund has managed to collect over Rs 1 crore in two weeks’ time. GTA chairman Anit Thapa had announced the Relief Fund on 25 March to mainly focus on helping workers in the tea gardens and the homeless people.

“On behalf of the GTA, I would like to convey our sincerest gratitude to all individuals and organisations that have come together to generously contribute to the GTA Chairman Relief Fund. Thank you for donating generously, and your contributions will help us provide the necessary aid to workers in the tea gardens and the homeless people,” Mr Thapa has said in a Facebook post.

According to him, until yesterday evening and in the past 13 days, a total of Rs 1,17,43,230 had been collected in the Fund. Sources said that the highest amount of donation that was received was around Rs 7 lakh, while around 7 to 8 persons have donated an amount of Rs 5 lakh each.

“While most of the contributors have given amounts of either Rs 5000 or 6000, there are others who have also given Rs 1000,” the sources said. Those that have contributed include individuals, associations, organizations, associations and schools in the Hills.

“Contributions started pouring in as soon as the Relief Fund was announced, with them coming in every day. Till now, more than 500 persons, organizations and institutions have contributed to the Fund,” said an official, without wanting to be named. According to GTA officials, one can donate to the cause and transfer funds in the Account Number 3808702955 (IFSC CODE CBIN0281040), Central Bank of India, Darjeeling Branch.