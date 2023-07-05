An elected member of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Binoy Tamang, has sought intervention of West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose to check malpractices in the ongoing panchayat elections.

The former leader of Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha (GJMM), in a letter, drew the attention of the governor to three incidents of poll code violence in Darjeeling Hills, where two tier Panchayat Polls will be held on 8 July after two decades.

Among the poll code violations he cited included circulation of money to buy votes.

Tamang, who had to join hands with Trinamool Congress, quit the ruling party after a certain period and started working independently, lodged the same complaint with block Panchayat Election Officer demanding appropriate steps to conduct free and fair two tire rural polls with extensive security arrangements.

In the letter to Governor Dr Bose, he complained against two Darjeeling-I Gram Pachayat candidates Hirdai Subba and Kalyani Subba, belonging to Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). He also claimed that both had circulated money among voters at Arya Tea Garden on 3 July 2023.

Secondly, the former chairman of the GTA, also claimed that SP Sharma, an employee of the GTA, forcibly damaged the election manifesto of United Alliance, as leaders preparing to address media at Darjeeling Press Guild in Darjeeling.

He also lodged a complaint against one, Satish Pokhrel, showcasing his message, which came to air on 4 July.

“Pokhrel announced a remuneration of Rs 4,000 a day for those who would slap Independent or United Alliance candidates,” Tamang claimed.

According to him, free and fair polls in Darjeeling Hill are a distant dream without deployment of adequate security forces and extensive arrangements for deployment at least four days before the polling date.

Significantly, not only Binoy Tamang but also other regional political parties and even the BJP have lodged complaints against the BGPM leaders and supporters.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who briefed Governor Dr Bose about the present situation of the Hills during his visit to the Hills, lodged a complaint with the Sukia Pokhri police station on 30 June against the BGPM workers Binova Oja, Siddharth Gurung, Manzil Rai, Bijay Pradhan and others.

MP Bista said they attacked my vehicle with an intention to physically hit me. There was no adequate police.

Interestingly, the President of BGPM Anit Thapa still abstains from commenting on several allegations against his party.

Sources said Thapa, chief executive of GTA, is determined to keep control over two tier panchayat bodies in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and is working silently in association with the Trinamul Congress as well as Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee.

Though the Hill based Hamro Party led by Ajoy Edwards had captured Darjeeling Municipality in the last election, Thapa’s party is now in power there.