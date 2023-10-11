GRP saves life of passenger at Howrah Station

A prompt action of a railway protection force saved the life of a passenger who was trying to board a running train at Howrah Station this morning. The incident occurred in morning hours when Howrah- Puri Vande Bharat was leaving Howrah platform at 6.10am.

The semi-high speed train had started moving and was leaving Platform 21 when the passenger tried to board the Vande Bharat train from New Complex of the station. As seen in footage, the passenger, while running with the moving train from the rear side was also requesting the railway staff to let him board the train. Assistant sub-inspector, Binod Kumar Choudhary, an on-duty RPF of the Eastern Railway noticed the passenger, and ran behind him requesting to stop.

The passenger continued to run, when after a short distance, lost his balance and fell down and got entangled in the gap between the trainand platform. The RPF immediately rushed to the passenger and pulled him out from the danger.Th passenger was taken to the hospital where he is said to be under treatment. Notably, a similar incident took place at Burdwan station earlier this month when a passenger tried to deboard a moving train and slipped.

On 5 October, the woman was trying to alight from a sleeper coach of 12024, Patna-Howrah Jana Shatabdi Express at Burdwan station at around 12pm. Two security personnel, including con- stable of the Railway Pro- tection Special Force (RPSF), named Dinanath and con- stable RPF, Awadesh Kumar Ram, while keeping a watch on Platform 5 observed the woman and rushed to her.

The duo not only pulled her out but also took care of the passenger helping her recover from the trauma. They also escorted the lady to board another train Mithilanchal Express to reach her home at Asansol safely. The two security personnel were felicitated by the general manager of the Eastern Railway, Amar Prakash Dwivedi, yesterday.