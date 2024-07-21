SER GM inspects footplates in Howrah-Ranchi section

Railways to spruce up facilities for devotees at Shravani fair
The Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has undertaken a comprehensive initiative to enhance passenger amenities in preparation for the Shravani Mela 2024.
Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway has conducted footplate inspection in Howrah-Kharagpur section by Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express today.
Howrah-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is popular with the businessmen as well as tourists visiting Ranchi and other nearby travel destinations. The general manager has inspected the cleaning, food and other amenities provided in the train. He has interacted with staff and suggested some measures to improve the service. Mr Mishra also interacted with the crew during the inspection.
The general manager, while inspecting the train, also communicated with passengers. He assured them about the best service and acknowledged their valuable feedback. Senior officers of South Eastern Railway accompanied him during the inspection.
In the afternoon, Mr Mishra conducted one more footplate inspection by a goods train between Kharagpur and Andul.
