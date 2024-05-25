Grandmother, granddaughter die in wall collapse

A grandmother and her granddaughter lost their lives early this morning. While walking along the road, they were crushed by a collapsing wall. The incident took place on Friday morning in Ramanandapur village of Nabagram, Murshidabad. The police have identified the deceased as Ganga Mandal and her granddaughter Priyanka Mandal. On Friday morning, like any other day, the elderly grandmother went out for a walk, carrying her granddaughter in her arms. While they were walking along the road, a wall of a house on the roadside suddenly collapsed on them.

Local villagers noticed the incident and rushed to the spot. They managed to recover Ganga Mandal’s body by removing the debris. Priyanka, who was critically injured, was taken to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have sent both bodies for post-mortem.

