Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter, passes away at 93

Neelamben Parikh, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter, passed away on Tuesday in Navsari at the age of 93. She was the granddaughter of Harilal Gandhi, the eldest son of the Mahatma.

A lifelong believer in Gandhian values, Neelamben dedicated her life to social causes, especially women’s empowerment and rural welfare.

Neelamben lived in Navsari with her son, Dr. Sameer Parikh, an ophthalmologist. Her commitment to social work was unwavering, even decades after retirement. She founded Dakshinapatha, an organization that provided vocational training to tribal women, helping them achieve financial independence. She strongly believed in Vyara (truth) and worked tirelessly for human welfare.

Alongside her husband, Yogendrabhai, Neelamben worked for the upliftment of rural communities. She carried forward the Gandhian legacy with quiet determination, focusing on grassroots initiatives that made a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Neelamben’s funeral procession began at 8:00 AM on Wednesday from her residence, with cremation taking place at Veerwal Crematorium. Family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects to a woman who embodied Gandhian ideals throughout her life.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil, expressed his sorrow, stating, “Her passing is a great loss. She lived by Gandhian principles and dedicated her life to social service, especially empowering women. Her contributions will not be forgotten.”

Neelamben Parikh was also an author, known for her book ‘Gandhi’s Lost Jewel: Harilal Gandhi’, which explored the complex relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and her grandfather.