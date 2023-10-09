Chinese Grandma Wins Childcare Fee Lawsuit of USD 26000

A Chinese grandma, identified as Duan from Guangan city in Sichuan province, has garnered significant attention on mainland social media for suing her daughter, Hu, and son-in-law, Zhu, for a childcare fee of 192,000 yuan (US$26,000). The lawsuit comes after Duan cared for her grandson for an impressive five years, spanning from February 2018 to July 2023.

During this time, Hu and her husband, who were both employed in Chengdu, found it challenging to devote the necessary time to raise their child, whose exact age remains undisclosed. In recognition of Duan’s efforts, they had been sending her a monthly stipend of 1,000 yuan (US$135) along with an additional childcare fee of 2,000 yuan.

Without a word of complaint, Duan wholeheartedly looked after her grandson for half a decade. However, in July, she reached the conclusion that her considerable efforts had not been sufficiently rewarded. Feeling that she deserved more compensation, she approached her daughter and son-in-law, requesting they pay her a total of 192,000 yuan for her services.

Hu initially believed her mother’s request was excessive. Acting unilaterally without consulting her husband, she offered to pay Duan 50,000 yuan (US$6,800), and the two parties signed an agreement based on this sum. Despite repeated reminders from Duan, Hu failed to fulfill her commitment, which ultimately led to the lawsuit.

Where did this case lead to?

The legal proceedings that followed led to a surprising outcome. The court ruled in favor of Duan, asserting that she had no legal obligation to care for her grandson. Consequently, the court ordered Hu and her husband to pay their mother a childcare fee amounting to 82,500 yuan (US$11,300) for the five years of devoted care she provided.

This story quickly gained traction on mainland social media platforms, with many expressing their support for the grandmother’s pursuit of compensation. In the eyes of many, the court’s decision affirmed Duan’s rightful claim to a childcare fee, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and compensating individuals who voluntarily undertake the responsibility of raising a child.

The case highlights the complexities of family dynamics and the role of caregivers within extended families. While the court’s decision may set a precedent, it also serves as a reminder of the value of familial support and the need for open communication when it comes to responsibilities and compensation within family units.

In summary, the legal battle between a Chinese grandma and her daughter and son-in-law over childcare fees has captivated the attention of mainland social media. Duan’s five years of dedicated care for her grandson, coupled with her pursuit of compensation, have sparked discussions surrounding familial obligations and the importance of recognizing caregivers’ contributions. Ultimately, the court’s decision favored the grandmother, underscoring the significance of fair compensation for individuals who voluntarily assume caregiving responsibilities.