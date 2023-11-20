Govt should declare Digha Jagannath temple a cultural centre: Suvendu

At a time when the construction of the proposed Jagannath temple in Digha is almost complete and which could be opened this year, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, today said that state government should call it a “culture Troops of the North Bengal Frontier BSF carried out anti-smuggling drive from 14 to 19 November 2023, and seized a total of 18 cattle and 819 bottles of Phensedyl group of cough syrups

The police suspect the incident to be a case of murder-cumsuicide. On the basis of preliminary inquiry, they believe that the head of the family first killed his wife and their two children and then took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in one of the rooms centre” rather than a temple. In response to inquiries surrounding the construction of the “Jagannath temple” in Digha, Mr Adhikari maintained that the West Bengal government is not building a temple but rather a “Cultural Centre.” Mr Adhikari said that the Constitution of India prohibits the use of taxpayers’ money for the construction of religious infrastructure by government entities.

He said that neither the West Bengal government nor its agencies possess the legal or religious authority to construct a temple for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra. Drawing a parallel, he highlighted that the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh Government are not funding the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Instead, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust is financing the project through donations from Hindus worldwide.

