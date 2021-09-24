Govt plans to inoculate college, varsity pupils

State government is planning to vaccinate all college and university students ahead of reopening the educational institutes, which are closed since March 2020 due to Covid.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that schools and colleges may be reopened after the Durga Puja vacation in November, depending upon the pandemic situation at that time.

This year, the Durga Puja starts from 11 October and the immersion process would continue till 17 October. The Puja vacation in government educational institutes in the state is till ‘Bhai Phonta’. Plans are afoot to reopen the institutes after the vacation.

The state health and family welfare secretary today sent a letter to the state higher education secretary, district magistrates and chief medical officers of health in the districts to expedite the vaccination of eligible students. “With a view of possible restarting of offline instructions in colleges and universities, it has been decided to vaccinate all eligible students of such higher education institutions at the earliest possible,” read the letter written by the health secretary.

“This vaccination drive will be organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department in coordination with the Higher Education Department. Accordingly, you are directed to hold necessary coordination meetings with

all stakeholders including representatives of colleges/universities for planning early Covid-19 vaccination of these students,” the letter added.

Information is also being collected on the number of eligible students and their vaccination status. Discussion has also been held on conducting the vaccination drive at the existing vaccination centres or at the campuses of the educational institutions.

This apart, the DMs and CMOHs have been directed to hold coordination meetings with college and university authorities for planning the vaccination drive. West Bengal has administered 5,35,59,220 doses till date, of which 2,54,81,735 doses have been given to people in the age group 18-44, including students.

Between 1 April and 18 September, around 20.3 million doses were administered in rural areas while 10.8 million doses were given in urban

areas

Meanwhile, Jadavpur University has announced a free vaccination camp will be held for students and other stakeholders following persistent /demands and demonstrations by different student organisations. Registrar Snehamanju Basu said in a notification on Wednesday that the West Bengal government has consented to the proposal by the university in this regard and the camp will be organised soon and the date and venue will be notified.

“Those not able to come to the university campus, may go to the nearest health clinic in their respective area by carrying university identity card/ money receipt of university/library card and Aadhaar card,” Basu said.

She said it was part of the process for reopening the campus.