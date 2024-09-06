Govt order against Burdwan medical college doctor

State’s director of medical education today withdrew the status of senior resident of Dr Birupaksha Biswas, who was forced to vacate the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital yesterday, after 13 months of his transfer order issued, in August 2023.

Dr Biswas was serving as the senior resident, pathology at the BMCH and allegedly was in league with Dr Avik De, the key mentor of ‘threat culture’ at the BMCH. Both allegedly were close aides of former R G Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh, who’s currently in CBI custody on corruption charges. Controversy was triggered after both Dr Avik and Dr Birupaksha Biswas were seen in a viral video of the R G Kar Medical College crime scene.

Dr Biswas has now been released to assume charge at the Kakdwip Multi Speciality Hospital in Diamond Harbour. Today, the DME, Dr Kaustav Nayek issued a fresh order that relieved him of his post.

