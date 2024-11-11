Girl calls home, found dead after minutes in Kalna

They won’t let me live, screamed a Class XII girl over the phone to her mother and within minutes she was found dead, bearing multiple injuries alongside a railway track in Kalna town last night.

The GRP, Kalna retrieved a CCTV grab in which the victim girl was seen walking alone carrying her school bag on her back. The GRP has initiated a murder case based on the complaint of the family and had begun a hunt for the ‘unknown’ assailants. The girl’s body was shifted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem this morning.

Angana Haldar (18), was from Dhatrigram locality, about 7 km from Kalna town and was a daughter of a teacher couple. She, according to the family, was preparing for medical entrance (NEET). Rinku Haldar, the mother, said her daughter had been out for her English tuition at Madhubon locality in Kalna town yesterday evening. Her mother had dropped Angana at the tutors place on an e-rickshaw.

Advertisement

Angana’s mother Rinku said today: “My daughter was the Madhyamik exam topper in Dhatrigram and had recovered from the traumatic situation after the fatal road accident in which she’d lost her father. She’s a calm girl with a definite goal to become a physician.” She added: “My daughter suddenly called me ahead of her scheduled time and I was shocked that she’s screaming saying- ‘Ma they won’t let me live’, and I was perplexed, felt nervous. Then the call dropped and despite my repeated attempts, I couldn’t get back to her.”

The victim’s mother and uncle Arabinda Haldar claimed Angana was murdered. They lodged a murder complaint today with the GRP.

CCTV footage retrieved by the GRP showed Angana approaching the platform alone with her bag at 6.37 pm. She appeared calm and none was chasing her. The mother had received the call at 6.35 pm. Rafikul Islam, OC, GRP said, “We’ve initiated a murder case following a complaint by the family but no definite clue could be gathered as yet.”