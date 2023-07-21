Govt hikes procurement price of paddy

The state government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of common paddy from Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,183 per quintal. In addition to this, an additional Rs 20 per quintal will be given above this MSP if a farmer sells the paddy in the centralised procurement centres (CPCs), district procurement centres (DPCS) and mobile CPCs.

The step has been taken to safeguard the interest of small and marginal farmers. The paddy thus procured, will be given to the Khadyasathi beneficiaries. The farmers, who are already registered with the food and supplies department’s paddy procurement portal can sell their paddy at any purchase centre in the district. The maximum quantity that a farmer may sell in this session has been enhanced to 90 quintals.

The farmers can sell their paddy on their booked dates through any of the following methods, namely biometric authentication or OTP to Aadhaar-linked mobile or OTP to registered mobile number. The payment will be made directly in the bank account of the farmers, within three working days after selling of the paddy. Those who will not get the money may get in touch with the food and supplies department through toll free numbers 1800 345 5505 and 1967

