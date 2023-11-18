Govt drive to enrol more migrant workers

Aspecial campaign will be held across the state in December by the state government to ensure last-mile enrolment of migrant workers, who have been left out. This was decided at a meeting of the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board. The meeting was held in presence of state chief secretary HK Dwivedi, additional chief secretary labour department Samirul Islam, labour commissioner, secretary in CMO in charge of monitoring and coordination and members of the board.

Earlier, migrant workers were registered through the Karmasathi Parijayee Shramik portal. Of the 21, 58, 016 applications received during the campaign, 18, 01, 415 applications have been digitized. A provision has been made in the portal of the labour department so that job seekers may register their details in the portal for further facilitation for employment in course of time.

A helpdesk to facilitate migrant workers, travelling through Sealdah and Howrah railway stations, will be set up soon. Migrant workers can get themselves registered or by any family member by visiting the block office of the nearest Bangla Sahayata Kendra (BSK).

They can enrol themselves directly through Karmasathi (parijayee shramik) app or Karmathi-Parijayee portal. The West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board was set up in April 2023 following the initiative taken by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Today was the 3rd meeting of the board. During Covid, hundreds of migrant workers came back to Bengal.

Miss Banerjee made special arrangements so that they could come back to their native villages or towns. The Bengal government gave them jobs in different areas. Many zari artisans and gold artisans decided to stay back and not go back to other states. Miss Banerjee has repeatedly requested not only the migrant workers but those who are working in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as IT professionals to come to Kolkata and join offices in Sector V and New Town.