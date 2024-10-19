Govt allots Y-category security to Birbhum leader Kajal Sheikh

In a significant move, the state government is providing Y-category security to Kajal Sheikh, the sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad.

The leader of Nanoor, Kajal Sheikh has been skipping most of the political and cultural events so far in which Anubrata Mondal was present since his return from Tihar jail on bail in cross-border cattle smuggling case.

Yesterday, two rival groups clashed with each other during a TMC programme of TMC in Birbhum district in front of Anubrata Mondal. The chair in which Anubrata Mondal was supposed to sit also fell from the podium and he was taken away by other party supporters.

Factional feud between the rival groups of TMC in Birbhum district is well known.

After returning to Birbhum from jail, state government has restored the Y-category security of Anubrata, which he used to get before his arrest.

Sukanya Mondal, daughter of Anubrata has also been provided armed guards after her return from jail.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen gets Z-category security on the directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee when he is in the state and stays at his house Pratichi in Shantiniketan, Birbhum district.

The Z-category security has been provided by the state government after his alleged land dispute with Visva-Bharati University (VBU), the then vice-chancellor professor Bidyut Chakraborty. A police picket has also been posted outside the house of the veteran welfare economist.

As the sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad, Kajal Sheikh is presently entitled to one pilot car, one bodyguard with blue beacon on his vehicle. But after getting the Y-category security coverage Kajal Sheikh will now get two pilot cars, one in front and the other in back and more than two armed security guards.

Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee has formed a six-member core committee to run the party in Birbhum district after the arrest of Anubrata. The core committee fared exceptionally well and the panchayat polls and the Lok Sabha polls were conducted peacefully and without any controversies.

The core committee is still running the party despite the return of Anubrata Mondal. Kajal Sheikh is a vital member of the core committee which also comprises the two MPs, Shatabdi Roy and Asit Mal and also MSME minister Chandranath Sinha.