Gita Jayanti celebration at Mayapur ISKCON

ISKCON’s headquarters in Mayapur has become a testament to the unwavering enthusiasm of devotees and tourists, undeterred by the barbaric attacks by fundamentalists on minorities and ISKCON in Bangladesh. The four-day Gita Jayanti Mahotsav in 2024 saw a massive gathering of thousands of devotees and tourists, which political and spiritual leaders see as a strong reply to the fear-mongering tactics of Bangladeshi fundamentalists.

From 7-11 December the overwhelming crowd kept the administration busy managing the influx. According to ISKCON’s public relations officer, Rasik Gauranga Das, over 5,000 delegates from various states participated, while ordinary devotees and tourists swelled the gathering to unprecedented levels. Arrangements were made to serve prasadam to 15,000 people, yet several hundred thousand pilgrims visited during the four days. BJP MP from Purulia and MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato stated, “The fundamentalists in Bangladesh are trying to incite fear and panic in Bengal through constant provocations against ISKCON, but it holds no significance for India. The massive turnout at ISKCON Mayapur proves this point. ISKCON has taken the ideals of Hinduism from India to the world, just as Swami Vivekananda did many years ago.” He added, “After the arrest of Maharaj Swami Chinmayananda in Bangladesh, millions of Hindus have protested on the streets in India, Bangladesh, and worldwide. This fundamentalism will soon collapse.”

Mahant Swami Paramatmananda of the Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhara and Bengal head of the All India Sant Samaj noted, “Some jihadis attempted to disrupt Durga Puja in this state, but the silent response of the people can be seen in the thriving Hindu pilgrimage sites. I wholeheartedly welcome ISKCON’s Gita Jayanti celebrations.” Swami Pradiptananda alias Karthik Maharaj, the head of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Murshidabad’s Beldanga, stated, “Let the caretaker government in Bangladesh come to its senses; otherwise, it will face severe consequences.”

Advertisement

According to ISKCON’s Rasik Gauranga Das, Bhagavad Gita’s appearance in the world is a monumental and unforgettable event, marking a new dawn in the lives of the distressed. He remarked, “Like the moonlight shimmering on the ocean, the Bhagavad Gita brought a wave of renewal and hope. It is a song of victory for this awakening. The Bhagavad Gita is unparalleled and widely celebrated in global literature, offering profound inspiration for humanity’s ultimate welfare.”