Girl’s body with hands tied recovered from pond

Body of a 14-year-old girl with her hands fastened with a cord and the mouth sealed with a piece of cloth was fished out of a pond at a village in Kalna town of East Burdwan on Friday morning. Police suspect her hands were tied first and then suffocated to death by sealing her mouth forcibly.

The body was then dumped into the waterbody. The victim was a Class IX student of a local school and was residing at Dharmadanga locality, about 18 km from Kalna town. She’d disappeared mysteriously last evening after she’d gone out for her tuition classes. The family members of the deceased said that she didn’t attend her class and neither did she return home either. The family members also complained that a local youth had recently sent her proposals for marriage, which she’d refused. The police have begun a probe and also launched a hunt for the youth.

