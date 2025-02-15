Girl appears for Madhyamik exam even after losing her father

Madhyamik candidate, a student of Pandua Hatani Higher Secondary School and a resident of Tarana village in Pandua appeared for her maths examination today, even after losing her father.

Muskan Abdul Kayam’s father suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital in West Burdwan, where he breathed his last on Friday.

Abdul, a farmer, wanted to see his daughter achieve great heights and always motivated her to study hard and excel in her examinations.

Today, as the last rites were performed, Muskan bade her father a final goodbye with a heavy heart and set out to write her maths paper at Boichi Batika Higher Secondary School.

With tears in her eyes, Muskan said, “I promised my father that I would fulfil his great dream for me. With a determined heart, I have appeared for my maths examination. I have my father’s blessings, and even though my heart cries out for him, I am confident that from above, he will be happy to see me writing my exam.”

The deputy pradhan of Boichi Panchayat, Diptendu Banerjee, was aware of Muskan’s loss. Anticipating a possible emotional breakdown or health emergency, he arranged for an ambulance to be on standby to meet any kind of emergency.