Delhi LG, CM inaugurate PNG supply for 111 villages

In a stride towards energy equity and environmental stewardship, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday inaugurated the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) to another 111 villages of the national capital in presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

With this development, the total number of Delhi’s villages connected to PNG supply has increased to 241.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said, “Today’s launch of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply to 111 villages of Delhi by IGL is not merely a technical project, but a solid foundation for a cleaner and brighter future. This initiative not only connects rural areas with clean, safe, and affordable energy, but also marks a significant step towards making Delhi an environmentally friendly and sustainable capital,” he added.

According to the LG, this work resonates with the spirit of the ‘Delhi Gramoday Abhiyan’, which aims to equip villages with urban-level infrastructure and ensure holistic and balanced development.

Saxena further said that everyone has collectively envisioned a future where Delhi is free from polluted air and embraces an era of clean and sustainable energy — and the day is a major milestone in realizing that vision.

CM Rekha Gupta, calling it a “Flame of Trust”, described the launch as a beacon of clean energy reaching the heart of rural Delhi. “This is not merely the inauguration of a facility, but the ignition of a new era — one that brings security, dignity, and sustainable growth into every household,” she added.

The initiative marks the second phase of IGL’s mission to connect all of Delhi’s villages with a reliable and eco-friendly fuel source.

With 130 villages already covered in Phase I, and 111 villages joining today, the CM pledged to connect the remaining 116 villages by year-end, ensuring citywide access to piped gas infrastructure.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, Gupta emphasized that this development is a transformational step, from clean kitchens to cleaner air.

The event also spotlighted the modernization of South West Delhi’s Mahipalpur CNG station, a move aimed at enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency.

Gupta said with over 13,000 km of gas pipelines now crisscrossing the capital, Delhi is witnessing a silent revolution — one that is cleaner, greener, and grounded in the everyday lives of its citizens. She and the LG also interacted virtually with PNG users across four villages of Delhi apart from handing over connections to ten users on the occasion.

In his address, Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, MD of IGL, delivered a compelling keynote that reframed the national clean energy dialogue, stating, “While the global spotlight rightly shines on electric vehicles (EVs), it’s imperative we acknowledge the pragmatic and complementary role of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).”

He added that CNG remains one of the cleanest, most cost-effective, and immediately deployable alternatives to conventional fuels.