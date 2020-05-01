The state BJP president Dilip Ghosh filed an application before the Calcutta High Court in a form of public interest litigation on Covid-19 crisis in the state.

State BJP legal cell convenor and advocate of the HC Partha Ghosh said that he filed prayers before the Calcutta HC on behalf of BJP state president mentioning several points.

“We prayed that the state strictly follows the guideline of the WorldHealth Organisation and follow the guideline of Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding reporting of death cause due to Covid-19,” he said.

He also said that the state of West Bengal should treat all police personnel engaged in Covid-19 duty at par with other health care professionals and all facilities, including insurance, protective gears and other equipment be provided to all personnel at the front line, during the lockdown throughout West Bengal.

“We also prayed before the HC mentioning that the state of West Bengal to issue an appropriate death certificate and report the cause of death to all the relative of the patients and not to suppress any fact relating to the reasons of the death of the patient and to set aside death Audit committee,” he said.

Ghosh on behalf of BJP state president also urged the HC to declare the order to ban the use of cell phones inside Covid-19 hospitals and isolation centres as null and void.

Ghosh, on behalf of the state saffron party also mentioned in the PIL that Central government should assess and explore the circumstances in West Bengal and as to the possibility of deployment of para-military forces for the proper observance of the lockdown protocols and measures, and to take any other steps to ensure the safety of residents in the exercise of its powers under section 35 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.