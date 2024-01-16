Gangasagar: Kashi seer echoes Mamata’s words

Shankaracharya Swami Narendrananda Saraswati Maharaj, from Sumeru mutt Kashi, arrived at Sagar Island today to take a holy dip. He announced that he and his disciples will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for national heritage status for Gangasagar Mela.

Expressing concern, he emphasized that the confluence of the Bay of Bengal and the Ganges is causing significant damage to Sagar Island, posing a substantial threat to its integrity. Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Centre to designate the Gangasagar fair as a national heritage fair. During a press conference, he stated that religious and heritage fairs, with footfall exceeding 5 lakh, should be declared as national fairs.

While acknowledging the efforts of the state government, he underscored the urgent need to protect Sagar Island from extensive soil erosion. “I urge both the state and central governments to take measures to prevent soil erosion on Sagar Island. Gangasagar Mela, being the second-largest Hindu fair after Kumbh Mela, attracts pilgrims from outside Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and other states every year.

This fair must be declared a national heritage fair to safeguard Sagar Island from any kind of soil erosion,” he emphasized. Referring to the Bhagavat Purana, he shared the story of Maharishi Kapil Muni, born to Sage Kardama and Devahuti, daughter of Svayambhuva Manu. Kardama Muni, following the words of his father, Lord Brahma, devotedly performed severe austerities, and Lord Vishnu, the supreme soul, appeared in his divine form.

Highlighting the immense value of Hindu mythology associated with the place, he mentioned the legend of Gangasagar involving Raja Sagar, the ancestor of Lord Ram and ruler of the Ikshvaku dynasty. Raja Sagar decided to perform the Ashwamedha Yagya as directed by Sage Aurva. “It was believed that performing 100 Ashwamedha Yagyas would help gain dominion over the entire earth.

Lord Indra, the only one to complete the 100 Ashwamedha Yagya, feared losing his ascendancy to a mortal and hid the sacrificial horse near Kapil Muni’s hermitage. Considering all aspects of Hindu mythology, this place is unique and sacred and must be declared a national heritage,” he concluded.

Responding to a question about his participation in the Ram Temple inauguration, he accepted the invitation, stating, “The Ram Temple is the greatest Hindu mandir and opposition parties should not judge its political colour. It is for Hindus. I would appreciate it if the central government declares the inauguration date on 22 January as a national holiday,” he added.