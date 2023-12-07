Fund defalcation: SBSTC terminates agency’s contract

South Bengal State Transport Corporation, the state-owned passenger transport major, finally has terminated the controversial agency’s contract, accused of siphoning Rs 7.19cr from its e-ticketing system since 2014. Yesterday, Mayuri Vasu, MD, SBSTC issued the termination letter.

She’d already lodged an FIR against the ‘culprit’ agency last month seeking police action against the agency. The MD’s observation in the termination letter reflects the huge anomalies in transaction that stated: “In 2021, while integrating different modules under the integrated traffic management system and reconciliation of sale records, as generated from online booking software maintained by Webel Technologies Limited, major discrepancies, negative balance of Rs 7.56cr as on 31 March, 2021 was detected by the chief accounts officer, SBSTC.”

The chief accounts officer, SBSTC, in December, 2020, first found gross anomalies in ticket selling throughout the selling points in the districts of West Burdwan, Bankura, Murshidabad, Purulia, Howrah and even in Kolkata, were controlled by the Durgapur-based private company.

In October, the auditor estimated the looted sum as Rs 7.19cr, it is alleged. After scrutiny, the Directorate of Anti Corruption Branch of the state government prescribed a police complaint against the private player bringing charges of criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy (Sections – 409 & 120-B of the IPC). The SBSTC, on 23 November, lodged the FIR and the police began investigations on 24 November.

Chairman, SBSTC, Subhas Mondal told The Statesman: “The misappropriation was done during the tenure of the previous chairman and we’ve now taken stern action against the offenders.”