Fresh scare of tiger presence in Purulia forests

Once bitten twice shy, the forest department has taken a wait and watch approach after the stray tiger from Jharkhand has once again sneaked into the state and has returned to Bandwan forests in Purulia.

Sarbeswar Mandi, a tribal of Pukurkata hamlet situated in Quilapal at the hills of Bandwan has observed the big cat crossing the roads from close range yesterday. Even the surrounding villagers have heard the sound of the roars of the tiger at night. However, the forest department has not spotted the wild cat either through its trap cameras or through pug marks.

Since the past 48 hours the Tiger seems to be resting in Bandwan’s Raika Hills. S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests said that 70 cameras have been set up, seven forest department teams are working, including experts of Sundarban.

“Drones are also used and to bolster the surveillance trap cameras have also been set up. “So far, we have not traced any fresh pugmarks suggesting the tiger is in deep forests. Cages and traps are also being brought near the forests,” he added. Additional forest officials are also deployed.