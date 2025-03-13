Permanent action should be taken to control sound of loudspeakers from religious places: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised maintaining peace and harmony during Holi celebrations, instructing officials to enforce permanent noise control measures for loudspeakers at religious places and to strictly prohibit high-volume DJs.

To strengthen security, he ordered the installation of CCTV cameras at key locations, including banks, financial institutions, shops, and commercial establishments. He gave the instructions while reviewing development projects and law and order in the PM’s constituency on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Highlighting the need for security during Holika Dahan, Holi celebrations, and Shobha Yatra, the Chief Minister instructed officials to maintain strict vigilance. He stressed the need for improved traffic and crowd management while ensuring that police personnel treat the public, devotees, and visitors with respect.

Advertisement

To strengthen law enforcement, he directed officials to prepare a list of the top ten criminals from each police station and take strict action against them. He also ordered regular police patrolling, including foot patrols, and to ensure the presence of officers at police booths and pink booths at all times.

Furthermore, CM Adityanath called for a strict watch on cybercrime and emphasised its complete control.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed the CM on law and order preparations for Holika Dahan and Holi processions, the ongoing loudspeaker regulation campaign, the successful organisation of the reverse flow of Mahakumbh in the past days, and the implementation of three new laws.

The CM directed officials to prioritise the completion of construction and development projects, ensuring strict monitoring of departmental projects. Delays in development work would not be tolerated, he said.