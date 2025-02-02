Fire at Esplanade eatery stall disrupts traffic

A massive fire broke out in a food stall at Esplanade this morning, causing major traffic disruption in the area.

Thick black smoke engulfed the surroundings as the flames raged through the eatery, located next to a popular biryani shop in the heart of Esplanade.

Advertisement

As soon as the fire was reported, two fire engines rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations on a war footing. The police also arrived at the scene to manage the situation. Fortunately, the shop was closed at the time of the incident, but the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. Following prompt response from the fire department, the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby shops. However, the affected eatery suffered significant damage, with its interior and stored items reduced to ashes.

Advertisement

The incident led to temporary traffic congestion on the busy Esplanade road. Commuters already struggling with Metro train delays faced further inconvenience due to the disruption. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.