Free education to pursue higher studies, civil services

To search hidden talents among the underprivileged and guide and prepare them for civil service exams is the main aim and object of Chandannagar police commissionerate and the Champdany municipality.

A free education guidance centre, ‘Stairs to Success’ was jointly inaugurated on Tuesday evening at Champdany Municipality by Chandannagar police commissioner Amit P Jawalgi, Champdany MLA Arindam Guin and Champdany Municipality chairman Suresh Mishra.

To carry out social responsibilities towards the society, especially towards the hidden talents among the underprivileged students in Champdany town and adjacent areas, an innovative step was taken by setting up a free education guidance centre for talented students aspiring for civil services. Mr Jawalgi said many hidden talents among the underprivileged students do not get the chance to bloom for lack of financial assistance and proper guidance in studies. Hence with the help of the municipality chairman Suresh Mishra, a free education guidance centre has been set up in the air-conditioned municipality hall with a library for students aspiring for civil services.

The Chandannagar police commissionerate officials and personnel will voluntarily take classes on various subjects preparing for civil services. Experienced teachers have hailed the initiative and have offered their services for a good cause. They feel education has the power to eradicate different prevailing evils and superstitions from the society.

The Champdany Municipality chairman, Mr Mishra said, “Already free coaching classes are being run in Champdany for secondary and higher secondary students by different social welfare organisations, assisted by us. However, the need was felt for Job-oriented approach. I have come across many underprivileged talented students who are capable enough to go ahead for civil services. We are very confident that the joint venture will groom the hidden talents and bring pride to our society. We need to mould out good responsible citizens who will serve the nation.”

Local MLA Arindam Guin said, “We are taking ahead the ideology of our state chief minister Mamata Banerjee that none should remain deprived of education. The initiative taken by commissioner of police P Jawalgi and municipality chairman Suresh Mishra is praiseworthy. It is a step to mould out IPS and IAS officers from urban and as well as rural areas.