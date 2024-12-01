Four dead, 20 injured as bus plunges into gorge

Atleast four people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus traveling from Siliguri to Gangtok veered off course and plunged into a gorge near Rangpo on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 3.30 pm near the Atal Bridge.

According to Kalimpong police, the death toll may rise as several injured passengers remain in critical condition. Rescue teams swiftly evacuated the injured and transported them to Rangpo Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Local sources suggest the bus lost control before falling into the gorge. So far, four fatalities have been confirmed, and around 20 passengers have sustained injuries. Disaster response teams are actively working at the site to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

