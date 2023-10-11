Sikkim flood: Thirty-six persons dead, eighty still missing in four district

A total of 36 persons have died and 80 people are still missing from four districts of Sikkim due to flash flood, according to the last report submitted to the Chief Secretary today.

As the reports prepared today, a total of 90 places comprising ward in urban and villages of four districts Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi were badly hit affecting more than 87,300 population.

At least 28 persons have been identified as injured critically. All are undergoing treatment in hospitals. A total of 1781 houses were damaged, of the 1381 houses were damaged severely. A total of 14 bridges were washed out. A total of 2,563 people were rescued and 3,268 persons were evacuated.

A total of 5,050 relief camps are functioning. According to reports, Mangan district was badly hit affecting 50 areas where 30,300 people were in deep trouble. A total of nine bridges were washed away.

In Mangan, four persons have died and 18 persons are still missing. Two Army personnel were hospitalised. But in Pakyong district, seven areas were affected 24 Indian Army personnel have died and 30 persons are still missing, according to today’s report.

In Gangtok district, six persons headed and 30 people missing. In Namchi, two persons have died and number of missing six. Since the day was sunny and the weather was clear, chopper left for North Sikkim from Pakyong Airport East Sikkim this morning. Another helicopter started evac- uation from Lachen.

The first batch of 18 stranded people were evacuated from Lachen by Army helicopter. They were received at Ringhim Helipad in Mangan, sources said. The first batch included total of 16 tourists and two labourers. The evacuation process began for stranded individuals from Lachung to Green- field Airport.

The first group, which included 17 tourists and 2 locals of Lachung, was successfully evacuated today. According to sources, a total of 55 persons have been evacuated.

But the air evacuation operation was called off due to bad weather conditions in the afternoon today.

On the other hand, the Sikkim Government in a notification, has asked some doctors and employees, who are working in North Sikkim without informing authorities concerned, and all such medical team interested in serving Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung are requested to inform the Health Department for ensuring safety measures and better coordination.

“Some individuals in the name of organisations have been distributing medicines and consumables directly. Such practice must stop and those willing to donate medicines and consumables are requested to do the same in the office of the Secretary, Health Department,” the notice said.

A 15-member team of ISKCON, led by Madhab Kanta Das and Akhil Atma Priya Das, left for Sikkim today with relief items for more than 500 families from Siliguri, including rice, pulses, oil, vegetables. Children’s food, blankets, clothes, sarees, drinking water, medicines following instructions of Shrimad Jayapataka Swami Guru Maharaj and Bhakti Purushottam Swami Maharaj. There are plans to carry more items in the future, Nam Krishna Das , ISKCON in Siliguri said.