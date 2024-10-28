Sikkim runs to honour soldiers’ valour and sacrifice

The Sikkim Soldierathon, a hill marathon, took place in Gangtok today, commemorating the bravery and sacrifice of India’s soldiers. Organised by Fitistan-Ek Fit Bharat in collaboration with the Eastern Command and Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, the event aimed to strengthen the bond between the Army and civilians under the theme “Run with our Soldiers.” Over 1,500 participants from across India gathered at Paljor Stadium for the official flag-off ceremony.

The marathon featured three categories: a 5 km Fun Run promoting unity, a competitive 10 km run, and a 21 km race drawing experienced runners from state and national levels. Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, expressed pride in the initiative, saying, “Every step you take is a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers guarding these borders.

I am honoured to be part of this new initiative to promote a Fit India and strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and our citizens.” Adding to the patriotic spirit, Indian Army personnel presented cultural performances, showcasing India’s rich diversity. All runners who completed the marathon were honoured with medals, making the event a memorable tribute to the nation’s heroes. Winners and participants received medals, mementoes, and promotional items at the valedictory ceremony.

Chief Guest M T Sherpa, Secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, and other dignitaries, including District Collector Tushar Nikhare and Major General Amit Kabthiyal, graced the occasion

Advertisement