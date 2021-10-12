Four more children die at NBMCH

Four more children have died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said today. Among the children, one died of acute respiratory infection (ARI), it is learnt.

Eight children had died in the region’s principal health institute a day before. The cause of most of the deaths has remained low birth weight, septicemia, and birth asphyxia, doctors have said. Amid concerns over the recent series of deaths, NBMCH superintendent Dr Sanjay Mallik said best efforts were made to save children’s lives.

“Despite taking all possible steps, it is difficult in cases of congenital heart disease, rare Hirschsprung’s disease and low birth weight for the babies,” Dr Mallik said. Meanwhile, a one-month11-days-old baby from Cooch Behar district died due to congenital heart disease and ARI at the NBMCH, sources said.

A four-day-old baby of North Dinajpur district died of low birth weight and perinatal asphyxia, while a six-dayold child from Jalpaiguri died due to low birth weight and perinatal asphyxia. Another 15-days’ old child from Bihar had 1.4 kg weight and had been suffering from septisemia, the sources said.

On the other hand, NBMCH sources said 14 children who had been suffering from ARI died there since 1 September. Meanwhile, 30 children with ARI are currently admitted in the paediatric ward, it is learnt.

According to Dr Mallik, steps would be taken to ensure that adequate number of doctors and house staff remained present for normal medical services during the Durga Puja days, as per the duty roster, including those in the paediatric ward and Covid block.