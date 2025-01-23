Foundation stone laid for Ram Mandir in Bengal

On the first anniversary of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, there have been debates in Bengal as both BJP and Trinamul Congress (TMC) actively engage with the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid issues. Political analysts believe these developments could become a significant electoral issue in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Today, the foundation stone of a Ram Mandir was laid at Balidangri in Panskura, East Midnapur, in the presence of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Paramatmananda of Varanasi’s Maha Nirvani Akhara. BJP state leader Abhijit Das remarked, “The establishment of Ram Mandir aligns with Bengal’s cultural roots and is a crucial step toward the realisation of true Ram Rajya.”

Trinamul MLA Humayun Kabir announced plans to lay the foundation of a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on 22 December 2025. Kabir stated, “Our proposed Babri Masjid is not just a religious structure; it’s a historical symbol. The project will include schools, employment centers, and a historical tourism hub.”

