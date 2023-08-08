Former CM Buddhadeb likely to be discharged today

Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday. The former CM is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Alipore area since 29 July.

The 11-member medical board held a meeting on Monday to assess the 79- year-old Marxist leader’s health condition. Mr Bhattacharjee is infection-free and his broad spectrum antibiotics course has also been stopped on Saturday. He has been given a liquid diet through oral feeding on Monday.

But the use of Rhyles tube will be continued to feed him after he goes home. Doctors have advised his family members to sanitize his Palm Avenue residence to prevent further infection.

He would be kept under round-the-clock observation at his residence by a ‘homecare team’ of the hospital. Team of doctors, including his family physician, will attend to him regularly at home.

He was rushed to the premier private hospital 10 days ago with pneumonia and a drastic fall in oxygen saturation level. He was admitted to the ICU of the hospital and kept under an invasive ventilator for a couple of days since his admission on 29 July.